Watch: Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung Get Wrapped Up In Fate In Preview For Upcoming Drama “Run On”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Run On” has shared one other teaser to amp up the joy for its premiere!

“Run On” is a romance about individuals attempting to attach with one another by means of their very own languages after having lived of their particular person worlds. It follows the story of former observe and discipline athlete Ki Solar Kyum (Im Siwan), who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent, and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a movie translator.

Women’ Technology’s Sooyoung stars as Website positioning Dan Ah, an bold sports activities company CEO who believes the one method to fail is to not strive in any respect. Kang Tae Oh performs Lee Younger Hwa, a preferred artwork scholar who’s good-looking, type, and charming.

The clip begins off with Ki Solar Kyum being launched because the “solely well-known second place athlete in a rustic that solely remembers the primary place athletes.” In a defeated voice, Ki Solar Kyum quips, “I wish to be first place, too.”

However, the teaser hints that Oh Mi Joo is somebody who doesn’t maintain again. When a drunken man throws water in her face, she pours a complete bottle of water over her head. With a glance of anger and disbelief on her face, she yells, “What the heck did I do this makes you insult me like this?”

The 2 characters find yourself crossing paths a number of occasions, which causes Oh Mi Joo to query why he retains saving her. Finally, Ki Solar Kyum finds out about her job, and in a barely perturbed voice, he says, “You mentioned you have been just about unemployed, however you have been an interpreter.” Oh Mi Joo spots an enormous commercial signal of him and exclaims, “Oh my god. He was a mannequin? Darn it. So he wasn’t on the market.”

It looks like Oh Mi Joo goes to grow to be Ki Solar Kyum’s interpreter, which can set off all kinds of fateful occasions for them. The clip ends with Oh Mi Joo asking somebody, “Do you imagine in destiny? As a result of I imagine in it if he’s good-looking.”

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

