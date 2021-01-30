Watch: Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung Make Many Attempts To Perfect Their Kiss Scene In “Run On”

JTBC’s “Run On” has shared a candy behind-the-scenes clip of Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung’s romantic kiss scene!

In the video, the two actors come collectively to movie a comfortable and loving second between their characters. They lie down subsequent to one another and go over their traces. The director stays subsequent to them to provide them suggestions and suggestions.

Regardless of the intimate scene, Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung keep calm and comfy. They focus on the easiest way to painting their traces and even have the leisure to chuckle and make jokes.

Shin Se Kyung hyperlinks arms with Im Siwan however struggles to search out probably the most pure method to do it. Im Siwan chuckles at her makes an attempt and mimics her, inflicting her to interrupt right into a smile. The actress additionally tries to search out the easiest way to embrace him. She instructions him to return in the direction of her, and he can’t assist however crack up at her barely aggressive tone.

With the assistance of the director, the 2 actors are in a position to determine precisely what to do. When the cameras are rolling, Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung pull off the scene with flawless chemistry.

Watch the making-of clip beneath!

