Watch: Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung Play Around With Props Behind-The-Scenes On “Run On”

On December 24, JTBC launched a behind-the-scenes video from episodes 3 and 4 of “Run On.”

“Run On” is a drama about folks attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in numerous worlds and at totally different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former track-and-field athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent. Shin Se Kyung co-stars as Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas movie translator.

The primary a part of the video covers the scenes wherein Ki Solar Kyum spends time with Oh Mi Joo at her home. Im Siwan reveals a bent to be playful in these scenes, mendacity down on the ground like a vampire, bantering with Shin Se Kyung over their strains, and twiddling with the props on the kitchen desk.

As filming begins, Shin Se Kyung rips open a packet of vitamin gummies and is flustered when she unintentionally tears the entire thing in half, whereas Im Siwan cracks everybody up along with his “wowed” expression as he eats them. The scene, which is a product placement, shortly turns right into a full-blown industrial as Im Siwan hams it up for the digicam. In the following scene, the director has to yell ‘minimize’ as a result of Shin Se Kyung unintentionally bought rice caught on her sweater.

The second a part of the video covers Oh Mi Joo and Ki Solar Kyum’s go to to an arcade. As Shin Se Kyung will get acquainted with the toy gun, Im Siwan takes a extra analog strategy by flinging the bullets along with his palms on the goal. When he does get the gun into his palms throughout a break from filming, Im Siwan impresses everybody along with his correct goal. The 2 actors then get utterly absorbed in a capturing sport, calling out to one another till it seems they misplaced.

Try the video beneath!

Watch Shin Se Kyung in “Six Flying Dragons” beneath!

Watch Now