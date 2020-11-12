Watch: Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung Show Off Their Adorable Romance In New “Run On” Teaser

JTBC has revealed a brand new have a look at the on a regular basis romance of Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung within the upcoming drama “Run On”!

“Run On” is a romance about folks making an attempt to attach with one another by way of their very own languages after having lived of their particular person worlds. It follows the story of former monitor and area athlete Ki Solar Kyum (Im Siwan), who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent, and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a movie translator.

Following the primary teaser, which confirmed the particular person life of each characters, the brand new teaser exhibits viewers bits and items of Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo’s each day life as a pair. In one scene, Ki Solar Kyum touches Oh Mi Joo’s nostril they usually each giggle collectively, whereas one other scene exhibits Oh Mi Joo cracking up as she makes use of her hand to prop up Ki Solar Kyum’s chin.

Snippets of the pair pushing one another’s ft forwards and backwards are interspersed between clips of Oh Mi Joo petting Ki Solar Kyum’s hair and the couple sharing a chunk of meals collectively. Ki Solar Kyum then locations his palms on her cheeks and turns her to face him as he says, “Like this. Simply look right here.” Ki Solar Kyum leans in near Oh Mi Joo as if to kiss her, and the teaser involves an finish as he lifts his hand as much as protect them from view.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “By the newly launched teaser, you’ll be able to completely take pleasure in Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo’s good romance. Please sit up for their full romance that’s certain to soften away the chilly winter.”

“Run On” is scheduled to premiere on December 16 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the teaser beneath!

