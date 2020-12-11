Watch: Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung, And Kang Tae Oh Tease Their Bold Personalities In “Run On” Highlight Clip

Forward of its December 16 premiere, JTBC’s “Run On” has launched a spotlight clip!

“Run On” is a drama about folks attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in numerous worlds and at totally different paces.

The primary forged of Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Ladies’ Era’s Sooyoung, and Kang Tae Oh revealed that they determined to star in “Run On” due to the atypical, enjoyable script. The spotlight clip options every character’s charms and previews a few of their finest traces. Examine them out beneath!

Im Siwan: “Usually, it’d be the end line. However right this moment, it’s an individual.”

Im Siwan performs Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and area athlete who as soon as thought, “Solely what’s in entrance of you is treasured and essential.” Nonetheless, he ultimately discovers a brand new purpose. After solely residing by the e book, he’s launched to Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung) who brings modifications into his life. Ki Solar Kyum is fascinated by her and analyzes his new purpose, commenting, “Usually, it’d be the end line. However right this moment, it’s an individual.” After spending a lot time chasing the end line, this line captures Ki Solar Kyum’s harmless emotions in the direction of Oh Mi Joo and his want to chase after her.

Shin Se Kyung: “I wish to resolve it as a result of it’s exhausting and I wish to understand it as a result of I don’t.”

After watching a film collectively, Oh Mi Joo and Ki Solar Kyum exit for drinks. Whereas he considers it a date, she considers it a wrap-up. Though they converse the identical language, their interpretations are all too totally different. As a international movie translator, Oh Mi Joo is continually evaluating the which means of language. Relating to Ki Solar Kyum, she feedback, “There are various occasions when decoding one thing he mentioned in our language is tougher than translating a two-hour international movie.” Since that is out of her area of labor, her try to know him is an indication of affection in itself. By commenting, “I wish to resolve it as a result of it’s exhausting and I wish to understand it as a result of I don’t,” Oh Mi Joo is reflecting on her emotions.

Sooyoung: “Let’s repair that behavior. I’d develop hooked up.”

Sooyoung performs Search engine marketing Dan Ah, an formidable sports activities company CEO. When Lee Younger Hwa (Kang Tae Oh) falls into the pool, she tells him, “The pool isn’t made so that you can fall in, so get out.” He responds, “Smiling and being type are my habits.” That’s when she feedback, “Let’s repair that behavior. I’d develop hooked up,” earlier than strolling away. Though the road itself might not appear essential, it represents Dan Ah’s cool and aloof character and her potential emotions for Younger Hwa.

Kang Tae Oh: “I simply wish to pull her down.”

In contrast to Dan Ah, Lee Younger Hwa is a vivid, type, and fashionable artwork pupil who’s well-known for his refreshing and charming character. Even when Dan Ah warns him to remain in line, he boldly responds, “I don’t wish to. As a result of I crossed the road, you got here operating.” As he turns into extra conscious of Dan Ah’s standing and the way elite and unreachable she is, he feedback, “She’s so excessive I can’t even see her. I simply wish to pull her down,” confidently displaying his want to get nearer to her.

Try the spotlight video!

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser right here!

Watch Im Siwan in “Misaeng” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)