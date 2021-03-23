Watch: Im Young Woong Grabs 2nd Win For “My Starry Love” On “The Present”; Performances By PENTAGON, Brave Ladies, WOODZ, And More

Im Young Woong scored his second music present trophy for “My Starry Love”!

The songs nominated for first place on the March 23 episode of “The Present” have been WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “LIKE THIS,” Brave Ladies’ “Rollin’,” and Im Young Woong’s “My Starry Love.” Im Young Woong took the win with a complete rating of 6,170 factors to WOODZ’s 5,800 and Brave Ladies’ 5,075.

Watch his efficiency and win beneath!



Performers on this week’s episode additionally included BDC, GHOST9, VERIVERY, Weeekly, WOODZ, DRIPPIN, MIRAE, Brave Ladies, Ciipher, WEi, PURPLE KISS, PENTAGON, and Choi Hyang.

Take a look at their performances beneath!

Choi Hyang – “Like Odong Island Camellia”

MIRAE – “KILLA”

PURPLE KISS – “Intro: Crown” + “Ponzona”

BDC – “MOON RIDER”

DRIPPIN – “Young Blood”

Weeekly – “Yummy!”

Weeekly – “After College”

WEi – “All Or Nothing”

WOODZ – “Touché”

WOODZ – “FEEL LIKE”

Brave Ladies – “Rollin’”

PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”

Congratulations to Im Young Woong!