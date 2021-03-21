General News

Watch: Im Young Woong Takes 1st Win For “My Starry Love” On “Music Core”; Performances By Super Junior, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Jessi, And More

March 21, 2021
On the March 20 episode of “Music Core,” IU‘s “Celeb,” BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s “On The Floor,” and Im Young Woong’s “My Starry Love” had been candidates for first place. Im Young Woong took dwelling the win with 8,292 votes, making this his first win for “My Starry Love.”

This week’s performers embrace Super Junior, Rosé, Jessi, Im Young Woong, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), PENTAGON, Weeekly, DRIPPIN, PURPLE KISS, Ciipher, Courageous Women, ONF, ATEEZ, VERIVERY, CRAVITY, and GHOST9.

Take a look at this week’s performances beneath!

Ciipher – “I Like You”

Purple Kiss – “Ponzona”

DRIPPIN – “Destiny” and “Young Blood”

GHOST9 – “Seoul”

CRAVITY – “Dangerous Habits”

Weeekly – “After College”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

ATEEZ – “Fireworks”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “FEEL LIKE”

ONF – “Stunning Stunning”

Courageous Women – “Rollin’”

Jessi – “What Kind of X”

PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”

Im Young Woong – “My Starry Love”

Rosé – “Gone” and “On The Floor”

Super Junior – “Burn the Flooring” and “Home Get together”

