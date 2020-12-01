General News

Watch: INFINITE’s Sunggyu Announces December Solo Comeback And Shares Mesmerizing Trailer

December 1, 2020
1 Min Read

INFINITE’s Sunggyu is making a solo comeback!

Sunggyu will return on December 14 along with his third solo mini album “INSIDE ME.” Try a trailer beneath!

Sunggyu debuted as a member of INFINITE in 2010 and went on to make a solo debut in 2012. He most lately launched the complete album “10 Tales” in February 2018, earlier than enlisting for necessary navy service that Could. His service interval resulted in January of this yr.

Are you excited for Sunggyu’s solo comeback?

