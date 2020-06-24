Watch: “Into The Ring” Teases Fun Dynamics Between Nana And Park Sung Hoon

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” has shared a brand new teaser main as much as its premiere.

“Into the Ring” might be an workplace rom-com a few girl named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in folks’s issues, information complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon performs Search engine optimization Gong Myung, a civil servant who all the time performs by the principles.

The new teaser exhibits the connection between “the individual with no plan” Goo Se Ra and “the one that wants a plan” Search engine optimization Gong Myung. The scene is about on the Mawon District workplace, the place the story will revolve round. Search engine optimization Gong Myung explains, Individuals aren’t all in favour of district representatives. Although it’s a heavenly job with an annual wage of 50 million gained (roughly $41,640),” which makes Goo Se Ra’s ears perk up. She says “Why not?” and as a substitute of on the lookout for a daily job, jumps into the political race, even bringing collectively 50 recommenders 10 minutes earlier than the deadline.

The one who has been put in control of her is Search engine optimization Gong Myung, and the teaser provides a sneak peek into the enjoyable chemistry between the easygoing and assured Goo Se Ra and the timid Search engine optimization Gong Myung who performs by the principles.

“Into the Ring” is about to premiere on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be obtainable on Viki.

Supply (1)