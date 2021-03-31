Watch: ITZY Becomes 1st K-Pop Idols To Be Named Global Spokesmodels For Maybelline New York

ITZY is formally the brand new face of Maybelline New York!

On March 31, the American magnificence model introduced that the members of ITZY had been named their newest international spokesmodels, making them the primary Ok-pop idols ever to tackle the position. The group shall be becoming a member of fellow Maybelline spokemodels Gigi Hadid and Storm Reid in representing the model.

Trisha Ayyagari, the Global Model President of Maybelline New York, commented, “I’ve been watching ITZY’s inspiring rise and was drawn to how dynamic they’re each as a bunch and people.”

“ITZY champions self-love, individuality, and self-expression to their followers and international group,” she continued. “Their vitality is highly effective, and I’m so excited to carry these voices to Maybelline!”

The ITZY members remarked, “Now we have at all times admired the Maybelline model and are so excited to have the ability to contribute our creativity, positivity, and vitality to their international group. It’s an enormous alternative to carry new sides of ourselves to our followers and to remind the world that being assured and daring is in all of us.”

Together with the announcement, Maybelline New York additionally launched their first video of ITZY, describing the group as “the primary Korean idols ever” to develop into their “new international muses.”

Try the brand new video beneath!

ITZY can also be presently gearing as much as make their long-awaited comeback on April 30. Try their first teaser right here!