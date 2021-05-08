Watch: ITZY Dances With ONF, IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju, And More For #InTheMorningChallenge

ITZY has been recruiting celebrities to join them for their new “In the Morning” challenge!

Last week, ITZY made their long-awaited comeback with the catchy new title track “Mafia in the Morning,” and since then, many of their fellow stars have been getting in on the #InTheMorningChallenge fun.

On May 8, ITZY shared two cute videos that they filmed backstage at MBC’s “Music Core” on their official TikTok account: one of Ryujin and Chaeryeong dancing to “Mafia in the Morning” with ONF’s U, J-Us, and MK, and one of Yeji and IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju playfully taking on the “In The Morning” challenge together.

@itzyofficial누구일까 마�de4f피�de4f아�de4f #ITZY #있지 #ITZY_GUESSWHO #마피아_inthemorning #마피아챌린지 #inthemorningchallenge @official.onf #온앤오프 #ONF♬ 마.피.아. In the morning – ITZY

@itzyofficial그러다 갑자기 싹�df87 ##ITZY ##있지 ##ITZY_GUESSWHO ##마피아_inthemorning ##마피아챌린지 ##inthemorningchallenge ##김민주 ##urbanworks ##얼반웍스이엔티♬ 마.피.아. In the morning – ITZY

ITZY also previously shared videos of themselves dancing to “Mafia in the Morning” with Super Junior’s Kim Heechul and Shindong, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi, STAYC’s Sieun and Seeun, BIBI, Norazo, and JaeJae.

@itzyofficial누구일까 마피아�dd2b�dd2b ##ITZY ##있지 ##ITZY_GUESSWHO ##GUESSWHO ##마피아_inthemorning ##마피아챌린지 ##inthemorningchallenge ##신동 ##김희철 ##Shindong ##Kimheechul @shindonggg♬ 마.피.아. In the morning – ITZY

@itzyofficial누구일까 마피아�ddd0 ##ITZY ##있지 ##ITZY_GUESSWHO ##마피아_inthemorning ##마피아챌린지 ##inthemorningchallenge ##이진혁 @ljh_official_♬ 마.피.아. In the morning – ITZY

@itzyofficial누구일까 마피아�de4f ##ITZY ##있지 ##ITZY_GUESSWHO ##마피아_inthemorning ##마피아챌린지 ##inthemorningchallenge ##이대휘 @ab6ix.official♬ 마.피.아. In the morning – ITZY

@itzyofficial누구일까 마피아�dd70 ##ITZY ##있지 ##ITZY_GUESSWHO ##마피아_inthemorning ##마피아챌린지 ##inthemorningchallenge ##STAYC @stayc_official♬ 마.피.아. In the morning – ITZY

@itzyofficial누구일까 마피아�de0e ##ITZY ##있지 ##ITZY_GUESSWHO ##GUESSWHO ##마피아_inthemorning ##마피아챌린지 ##inthemorningchallenge ##BIBI ##비비 ♬ 마.피.아. In the morning – ITZY

@itzyofficial누구일까 마피아�dd66�dd6c�dd52�ded1 ##ITZY ##있지 ##ITZY_GUESSWHO ##마피아_inthemorning ##마피아챌린지 ##inthemorningchallenge ##노라조 @norazo_official ♬ 오리지널 사운드 – ITZY

@itzyofficial누구일까 마�de4f피�de4f아�de4f ##ITZY ##있지 ##ITZY_GUESSWHO ##GUESSWHO ##마피아_inthemorning ##마피아챌린지 ##inthemorningchallenge ##재재 ##JaeJae ♬ 마.피.아. In the morning – ITZY

Which #InTheMorningChallenge is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

Watch the latest episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles here:

Watch Now