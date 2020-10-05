General News

Watch: ITZY Drops Fun “Be In Love” MV Featuring Fans

October 5, 2020
ITZY has shared an thrilling new music video created with the assistance of their followers MIDZY!

On October 5 at midnight KST, the group launched a music video “made by ITZY x MIDZY” for his or her music “Be In Love,” one of many B-sides from their newest mini album “Not Shy.”

The brand new music video options just a few enjoyable “particular appearances” by followers, in addition to a colourful array of fan artwork created for ITZY by MIDZY.

Try ITZY’s artistic music video for “Be In Love” beneath!

