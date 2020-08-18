Watch: ITZY Gives Spoilers As They React To Their Upcoming “Not Shy” MV

ITZY has shared a enjoyable response video for his or her upcoming “Not Shy” music video!

Their third mini album “Not Shy” is about to be launched on August 17 at 6 p.m. KST. Hours forward of its launch, they unveiled a response video for the music video of their title observe “Not Shy.”

The video begins with Yeji saying, “We’re about to see the music video for ‘Not Shy’ for the primary time, and we’re going to indicate you our sensible reactions to it.” Lia provides, “We’re sorry for being the primary ones to see it.”

Then Yeji shares, “Producer Park Jin Younger praised us quite a bit about this comeback, and he even hyped us up by telling us we appeared nice on this music video.”

As quickly because the music video began, the members burst into laughter. Chaeryeong feedback, “No spoilers, okay? MIDZY (fandom identify) doesn’t know something but.” Nevertheless, the group offers hints right here and there whereas watching the music video. Among the hints they share are surprising expressions, the beautiful colour of the sky, drastic look transformations, and a set so vibrant that they didn’t want any lights.

The music video ends with a scene that makes ITZY chortle with embarrassment. Ryujin jokes, “Gosh, I’ve a chilly picture, however [in the music video]…”

Yeji explains, “The climate of the place the place we filmed this was unimaginable, so the video got here out properly. The sky was actually fairly. We filmed at totally different instances, and the sundown was lovely too.”

Chaeryeong provides, “I by no means knew there was such a spot in Korea.” Lia shared that they filmed in Incheon, and Chaeryeong factors out that was a giant spoiler.

In the direction of the top of the clip, every member offers a small trace to the followers. Yeji says, “Be sure to watch ‘Not Shy,’” Lia asks, “MIDZY, are you curious?” and Ryujin feedback, “It was so scrumptious.” Chaeryeong hints that there might be an exhilarating chase, and Yuna simply cutely apologizes for watching the music video earlier than followers.

Watch the complete response video under!

Try the teasers for “Not Shy” right here when you look ahead to its launch!