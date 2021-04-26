Watch: ITZY Imitates “The Penthouse” Characters + Shares Sneak Peek Of Comeback Track In Preview For “Tiki taCAR”

ITZY will be taking SBS’s “Tiki taCAR” by storm next week!

On April 25, the new variety show aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which will feature all five members of ITZY as guests.

The preview shows ITZY cracking up the hosts as Ryujin does a hilarious impression of “The Penthouse” character Ha Eun Byul and Lia does an exaggerated version of their famous “shoulders dance” from “WANNABE.”

Lia and Yeji go on to serenade the hosts with their beautiful singing, and the clip ends with a glimpse of ITZY performing their upcoming comeback track “Mafia in the Morning.”

ITZY’s episode of “Tiki taCAR” airs on May 2 at 11:05 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out the preview below! (ITZY first appears at 0:27 in the video.)

