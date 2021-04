ITZY has made their long-awaited return!

On April 30 at 1 p.m. KST, the girl group released their new album “GUESS WHO” along with the music video for the title track.

“Mafia In the morning” is composed by LYRE, Park Jin Young, earattack, and KASS, and the lyrics were written by Park Jin Young, KASS, danke, and LYRE. The song expresses confidence in secretly stealing someone’s heart, comparing it to a mafia game.

Check out the music video below: