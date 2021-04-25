Watch: ITZY Shows Off Classic And Unexpected Talents In “Ask Us Anything” Preview

ITZY will be the next guests on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything”!

The preview starts off with ITZY performing their hit song “Not Shy,” where the members show off their trademark “girl crush” charisma. But the members soon show off other, more unexpected talents like Ryujin mimicking Lee Soo Geun’s comedic dance, Yuna copying how Lia acts on stage, and Chaeryeong re-enacting her famous “Are you laughing?” line.

Yuna then tries to show off her lacrosse skills but ends up making Ryujin laugh with her false swings. Ryujin demonstrates her power by piggybacking both Yuna and Lia at once, while Yeji shows her experience with jumping rope and “ending poses.” The members then return to their girl group positions as Lia sings a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” Chaeryeong dances to TWICE’s “MORE & MORE,” and Ryujin dances to a powerful cover of her own.

The rest of the preview shows the ITZY members and “Ask Us Anything” cast playing the Mafia game with some odd twists and turns.

This episode of “Ask Us Anything” will air on May 1 at 9 p.m. KST. Check out the preview below!

