Watch: ITZY Takes 2nd Win For “Not Shy” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By KARD, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, And More

The episode of KBS’s “Music Financial institution” that aired on August 28 had ITZY’s “Not Shy” up towards Jessi’s “NUNU NANA.” ITZY took house the win with 6,843 factors to Jessi’s 3,318 factors, making this their second win for “Not Shy.”

Congratulations to ITZY!

The day additionally featured performances by ATEEZ, CRAVITY, DONGKIZ, ENOi, KARD, LUCY, MCND, NTX, OnlyOneOf, Kim Yeon Ja, DreamCatcher, Rocket Punch, Eric Nam, ONF, ONEUS, Jenyer, Jo Jung Min, and Cherry Bullet.

NTX – “Black Gap”

LUCY – “Jogging”

Jo Jung Min – “Be My Teresa”

MCND – “nanana”

Rocket Punch – “Juicy”

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

DONGKIZ – “Lovely”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

OnlyOneOf – “a sOng Of ice & fireplace”

Jenyer – “BAD”

ONEUS – “To Be Or Not To Be”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

Eric Nam – “How You Been”

DreamCatcher – “BOCA”

ATEEZ – “THANXX”

KARD – “Gunshot”

ONF – “Sukhumvit Swimming”

Kim Yeon Ja – “Bling Bling”