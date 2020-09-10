Watch: ITZY Takes 4th Win For “Not Shy” On “M Countdown”; Performances By Wonho, Oh My Girl’s YooA, Apink’s Namjoo, And More

ITZY has received their fourth trophy for his or her newest comeback, “Not Shy”!

The songs within the working for first place on “M Countdown” on September 10 had been ITZY’s “Not Shy” and DAY6 (Even of Day)’s “The place the Sea Sleeps.” ITZY got here in first with a complete rating of 6,866 factors to DAY6 (Even of Day)’s 6,391 factors.

Take a look at ITZY’s efficiency and win under!

Performers this week included DAY6 (Even of Day), Apink’s Namjoo, Oh My Girl’s YooA, Wonho, B.O.Y, DONGKIZ, Lovelyz, LUNARSOLAR, VINCIT, South Membership, Mia, CLC, OnlyOneOf, ONEUS, Lee Eun Sang, A.C.E, ATEEZ, MCND, Jang Woo Hyuk, Haeun, and CRAVITY.

Take a look at the performances under!

DAY6 (Even of Day) – “The place the Sea Sleeps”

Wonho – “Open Thoughts”

Oh My Girl’s YooA – “Bon Voyage”

Apink’s Namjoo – “Hen”

Lovelyz – “Obliviate”

ATEEZ – “THANXX”

CLC – “Helicopter”

A.C.E – “Goblin (Favourite Boys)”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

ONEUS – “To Be or To not Be”

Lee Eun Sang – “Stunning Scar”

OnlyOneOf – “A sOng of Ice & Hearth”

LUNARSOLAR – “Oh Ya Ya Ya”

MCND – “nanana”

DONGKIZ – “Stunning”

B.O.Y – “Miss You”

South Membership – “Rock Star”

Jang Woo Hyuk – “HE (Don’t Wanna Be Alone)”

Haeun – “99.9”

VINCIT – “Strike Out”

Mia – “Like a Idiot”

Congratulations to ITZY!