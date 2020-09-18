Watch: ITZY Takes 5th Win And Triple Crown For “Not Shy” On “M Countdown”; Performances By Stray Children, CLC, Wonho, And More

ITZY grabbed one other win for “Not Shy”!

On the September 17 episode of “M Countdown,” the songs within the operating for first place had been Oh My Woman member YooA’s “Bon Voyage” and ITZY’s “Not Shy.” ITZY took the win with a complete rating of seven,443 to YooA’s 6,732.

Performers on this week’s episode included ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha, VAV, Stray Children, fromis_9, Apink’s Namjoo, Lovelyz, B.O.Y, VINCIT, Seven O’clock, CLC, A.C.E, MCND, OnlyOneOf, ONEUS, Wonho, YooA, H.O.T’s Jang Woo Hyuk, Jenyer (Jeon Jiyoon), KNK, CRAVITY, and Haeun.

Watch their performances under!

VINCIT – “Strike Out”

OnlyOneOf – “A Music of Ice & Hearth”

Seven O’clock – “Hey There”

Haeun – “99.9”

B.O.Y – “Miss You”

VAV – “Made for Two”

KNK – “RIDE”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

Jenyer – “BAD”

MCND – “Lovely”

A.C.E – “Favourite Boys”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)”

Moonbin & Sanha – “Dangerous Concept”

CLC – “HELICOPTER”

Wonho – “Open Thoughts”

YooA – “Bon Voyage”

Lovelyz – “Obliviate”

Namjoo – “Chook”

Jang Woo Hyuk – “HE (Don’t Wanna Be Alone)”

Stray Children – “Ex” and “Again Door”

Congratulations, ITZY!