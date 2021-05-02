Watch: ITZY’s Ryujin And Lia Prepare A Plot Twist For “Amazing Saturday” Cast In New Preview

ITZY’s Ryujin and Lia will be the next guests on tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!

In the preview for next week’s episode, the “Amazing Saturday” cast is excited to meet the ITZY members and hyped up about their recent hot streak of successful missions. Key says optimistically, “I think that we could get to Round 2 at least.” MC Boom, however, soon puts a damper on things by asking Ryujin and Lia how they think they’ll do. Ryujin answers, “I think you should probably go the opposite of whatever I say,” and Lia says, “I don’t hear very well.”

All this turns out to be misdirection as ITZY soon proves to be aces at the game, despite the incredibly difficult mission the production staff throws at the cast. Boom says in confusion, “Why did you say that earlier?” and Ryujin smiles and says, “It was a surprise.”

The preview also shows the cast playing a new game for snacks that involves creative ending poses (a reference to Key’s funny ending poses during SHINee’s recent promotions).

This episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on May 8 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Check out the preview below!

ITZY recently made a comeback with the album “GUESS WHO” and title track “Mafia In the Morning.”