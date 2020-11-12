Watch: ITZY’s Ryujin Shares Captivating Dance Cover Of NCT U’s “Make A Wish (Birthday Track)”

ITZY’s Ryujin delighted followers with a brand new dance cowl!

On November 11, Ryujin shared a video of her dancing to NCT U’s “Make a Wish (Birthday Track)” in JYP Leisure’s dance apply room.

Ryujin had already coated the dance in a earlier V Dwell broadcast, and she or he uploaded the quilt on ITZY’s Instagram account and wrote, “It was too darkish throughout my reside broadcast, huh. I’ll go away my apply video right here.”

ITZY not too long ago achieved nice success with their newest title observe “Not Shy,” with the music video changing into their quickest MV to succeed in 100 million views on YouTube. The lady group is ready to carry out on the 2020 Asia Artist Awards subsequent month.

What do you concentrate on Ryujin’s dance cowl?