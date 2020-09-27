Watch: IU And T-ara’s Jiyeon Cook And Adorably Bicker Together In New Preview For “On And Off”

tvN’s “On and Off” (literal title) has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode that includes IU and T-ara’s Jiyeon!

In the newly launched preview, homebody Jiyeon relaxes on her couch at residence together with her cellphone in hand, commenting, “I’m bored. I don’t have something to do at present.”

Shortly afterwards, her longtime BFF IU involves the rescue by stunning her—actually. IU mischievously hides behind a door to present her shut buddy of 12 years a scare, and Jiyeon doesn’t disappoint together with her startled response.

The 2 buddies proceed to prepare dinner a meal collectively as they spend some high quality time in Jiyeon’s residence, musing that they’re precisely the identical as they had been 10 years in the past. IU impresses Jiyeon together with her knife abilities, main the T-ara member to jokingly name her “Mother,” and so they repeatedly make one another burst out laughing as they bicker adorably within the kitchen. Later, as IU struggles to activate the fuel range, she jokes, “Jiyeon, I feel your property’s fuel has been reduce off.”

Lastly, the preview ends with the pair of buddies consuming collectively as they ask, “We’ll nonetheless in all probability be precisely like this 10 years from now, proper?”

Jiyeon and IU’s episode of “On and Off” will air on October 10 at 10:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the brand new preview beneath!

