Watch: IU Celebrates Birthday With Meaningful Donation And Acoustic Version Of “eight”

IU is celebrating her birthday this 12 months in a particular method!

Her company EDAM Leisure took to their Instagram account on Could 16 to share two donation certificates with the caption, “Could 16, in celebration of IU’s birthday, IU and UAENA [IU’s official fan club name] have shared heat with the world. They are saying that on account of how issues are in society proper now, the quantity of assist being given to these in want has decreased. Similar to how IU and UAENA is imply to symbolize two entities who share the identical coronary heart, even when far aside. Let’s maintain doing good issues collectively. Have a contented day immediately.”

51.6 million gained (roughly $41,840) was donated to each ChildFund Korea and Strolling With Us Youngsters’s Basis below the identify “IUAENA,” a mix of IU and UAENA.

IU additionally shared an acoustic model of “eight,” which initially featured BTS‘s Suga!

By her official Twitter, the singer introduced she was revealing an acoustic model of the track to have fun her birthday in addition to the achievement of reaching three million subscribers on YouTube.

Within the clip, IU was accompanied by three guitarists in a peaceable white room that’s stuffed with greenery. Try the video under to be soothed by her therapeutic serenade!

IU additionally celebrated her birthday on the set of her upcoming movie “Dream.”