IU has revealed her new single “Movie star” together with a music video!

“Movie star” is a pre-release monitor for her upcoming fifth full-length album. Composed by Ryan S. Jhun, Jeppe London Bilsby, Lauritz Emil Christiansen, IU, Chloe Latimer, and Celine Svanback, the music is of the digital pop style with hints of tropical home. The lyrics had been written by IU herself.

Watch the attractive music video beneath!