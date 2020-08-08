Watch: IU Praises And Thanks B1A4’s Sandeul For His Cover Of “Pricey Title”

B1A4’s Sandeul amazed IU with a canopy efficiency of her music “Pricey Title”!

On August 7, Sandeul appeared on “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” as a part of his promotions for his particular album “My Little Thought Ep. 01.”

In the course of the present, Sandeul shared, “After releasing ‘My Little Thought Ep. 01,’ I’m planning to proceed sharing songs.” He added, “Additionally, CNU will likely be discharged quickly. CNU, Gongchan, and I are planning to work on a B1A4 album, and I’m working exhausting at writing songs too. Please sit up for it.”

Sandeul carried out his new observe “Summer time Day Summer time Night time” in addition to a canopy of IU’s “Pricey Title” off her award-winning 2017 album “Palette.”

In her Instagram tales, IU confirmed how impressed she was by his cowl as she shared clips of the present airing on a tv.

She wrote on the primary clip, “Wow, nice,” and included an illustration of mountains as a play on Sandeul’s title (which can also be the phrase for “mountains” in Korean). The second clip contains the textual content, “Wow, he’s actually good.”

Lastly, she wrote, “Thanks for singing with all of your coronary heart.”

