Watch: IU Reveals Which Of Her Songs She Thinks Sums Up Her Twenties + Sings “Celeb” Live For 1st Time

On the newest episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook,” IU named the track that she thinks sums up her twenties!

IU appeared as a visitor on the April 2 broadcast of the KBS music speak present, the place she chatted with host Yoo Hee Yeol about her new album “LILAC” and the way it signifies the top of her twenties. (In accordance with Korean reckoning, IU shall be turning 30 years outdated subsequent 12 months.)

Trying again on the previous decade of her profession and the numerous hit songs she’s launched, Yoo Hee Yeol requested the singer, “That is exhausting, however should you had to decide on the one track—only one—that sums up IU’s twenties, what wouldn’t it be?”

IU replied with a sigh, “At any time when I get a query like this, it’s at all times actually exhausting [to choose]. However I feel it’s ‘By the Night time.’”

She went on to elucidate, “In my teenagers, I used to be a singer who, due to songs like ‘Good Day’ or ‘You & I,’ was recognized for upbeat songs that centered on excessive notes. However ‘By the Night time’ is a peaceful, sentimental track, and but it acquired a lot love. I feel it’s a track that modified my picture as a singer.”

IU added, “I additionally love the track’s lyrics, to the extent the place I’d need to select it because the track that represents me.”

Yoo Hee Yeol agreed, “[‘Through the Night’] can also be a track that’s emblematic of IU’s mid-to-late twenties.”

Afterward within the episode, IU carried out her hit pre-release observe “Celeb” reside on tv for the very first time.

Try the clip of her singing the track reside under!

Watch the total episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” with English subtitles right here:

