Watch: IU Shares Charming Dance Practice Video For Her New Track “LILAC”

IU stunned her followers with the reward of a dance apply video for “LILAC”!

IU launched her fifth studio album, “LILAC,” with double title tracks “LILAC” and “Coin,” on March 25 at 6 p.m. KST. She went on music reveals to carry out “LILAC” for the primary time in 4 years, together with her first time on MBC’s “Music Core” in eight years.

Within the dance apply video, IU and her dancers confirmed followers in additional element her charming efficiency of “LILAC.”

Test it out beneath!

IU’s new album topped iTunes charts all over the world after its launch and the music “LILAC” lately achieved an authorized all-kill on home music charts.