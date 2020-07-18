Watch: IU Shares Which Song She Wrote With Oh My Girl In Mind

IU has uploaded half two of her “IU’s Homebody Sign” episode with Oh My Girl!

Earlier this week, IU invited Oh My Girl’s Seunghee and Hyojung onto her YouTube sequence “IU’s Homebody Sign” the place they talked about how they grew to become followers of each other, made fruit punch, and extra.

The July 17 episode is titled “Sloppy Fanmeeting” and commenced with the trio ending up their fruit punch. Whereas consuming the fruit punch made from Seunghee’s household recipe, IU started answering questions from the Oh My Girl members, resembling find out how to be a part of IU’s staff and find out how to movie soju commercials. Whereas receiving recommendation for the latter, Seunghee adorably recreated IU’s advert, impressing even IU herself.

When requested which of her songs she thinks fits Oh My Girl, IU picked “dlwlrma.” Seunghee excitedly started singing the music and IU jokingly commented, “Wait. I don’t assume it fits you…”

IU continued, “I as soon as wrote lyrics that I needed to present to Oh My Girl. These are the lyrics to ‘dlwlrma.’ The lyrics had been too brilliant and unrealistic for me to sing. However since I all the time needed to put in writing lyrics like that, I made a decision on a mannequin. And that was Oh My Girl. They’re lyrics I had written pondering that I needed to present it to Oh My Girl in case I used to be given the chance. There’s additionally a music to match the lyrics. I wrote it pondering of Oh My Girl,” as she started to sing a snippet.

Later, the women started a short telepathy quiz to see how their preferences aligned. After matching up on the vast majority of the quiz, IU adorably commented, “Please consider me as a hidden, unofficial member. We match so effectively, how may we not be a staff?”

Lastly, IU hilariously pulled out a lie detector to see whether or not Seunghee and Hyojung actually loved their time on the present. Blaming the defective machine, all of them determined that each members had a blast with IU and made their last feedback.

Hyojung shared, “It felt like I used to be getting ready for summer time with IU so I hope a lot of our viewers comply with what we did. Please strive making fruit punch.”

Seunghee added, “I actually did plenty of therapeutic right here. I had a lot enjoyable sitting within the place I’ve solely seen on my cellphone display and chatting, bragging about my favourite slippers, and making fruit punch.”

After the Oh My Girl members left, IU tried the lie detector herself and was requested if she was blissful that she acquired to movie with the group. She answered, “I loved it as a lot as going to a live performance of a singer I like.” When the lie detector shocked her, IU hilariously expressed her annoyance and ended the episode and not using a closing remark.

Watch the total episode with English subtitles beneath!

