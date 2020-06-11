Watch: IU Shows Her Love For Cover Of “eight” By Oh My Girl’s YooA

IU gave a lift of help to Oh My Lady member YooA’s cowl of “eight“!

IU launched the chart-topping tune “eight” (which was produced by and options BTS‘ Suga) in Might. On June 9, Oh My Girl’s Mimi shared a video she’d filmed and edited that options YooA overlaying the favored observe.

The video acquired some love from IU when she posted three clips in her Instagram tales on June 10. She wrote YooA’s identify with a coronary heart on the primary clip, the hyperlink on the second, and “Ohh, fairly” on the third clip (agreeing with Mimi’s voice saying the identical within the video!).

IU additionally not too long ago shared her love for Oh My Girl’s b-side “Dolphin” off their final mini album.

Watch YooA’s cowl under!