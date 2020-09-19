Watch: IU Sings Unreleased Observe, 1st TV Performances Of “Blueming,” “Eight,” And “BBIBBI,” And Much More On “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” Special

IU gave the present of a mini live performance to her followers by way of a particular broadcast on “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”!

The singer debuted 12 years in the past on September 18, 2008 when she carried out “Misplaced Little one” for the primary time on a music present. IU started the mini live performance by saying, “At the moment, the day this airs, is my 12th debut anniversary. I used to be pondering of how I might spend the day in a significant method, and ‘Sketchbook’ got here to thoughts. The truth that you’ve given me this stage for over an hour is such an unbelievable present.”

She shared that they’d booked the Jamsil Olympic Stadium for a live performance for her 12th anniversary however it needed to be canceled as a result of COVID-19 outbreak, and she or he mentioned that she’d fulfill her want by way of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” as a substitute.

The particular lasted 100 minutes and featured performances of lots of IU’s beloved hits. Even that includes many adjustments in her outfits, hair, and make-up, it gave a very concert-like expertise with IU’s reside performances taking followers on an unforgettable journey by way of her massively profitable profession.

In the course of the present, IU gave the primary tv performances of her 2018 single “BBIBBI,” 2019 tune “Blueming,” and 2020 monitor “eight,” which is a collaboration with BTS’ Suga. Throughout her efficiency of “Blueming,” movies of her followers cheering her on have been proven on display.

“I used to be pondering of them as my viewers after I was rehearsing, and I used to be actually touched,” she mentioned. “I actually miss you a lot. I hope we are able to meet quickly. Thanks.”

When requested to choose the songs she cherishes probably the most out of the tracks she wrote lyrics for, IU picked “Coronary heart,” “Knees,” and “By the Night time.”

She was additionally requested to call an unforgettable second from her 12 years as a singer. She mentioned, “I’m a fan of Corinne Bailey Rae and g.o.d, and I obtained to carry out on stage with them. I believe I’ll always remember these moments in my complete life.”

IU additionally carried out an untitled tune for the primary time, which she composed and wrote lyrics for herself. Take a pay attention under!

IU mentioned, “I labored exhausting and ready for a month. To be sincere, I’m undecided if I deserve such extravagance and luck. However since I’ve been given the chance, I needed to sing songs you’ll have heard earlier than, with a cheerful smile, since some viewers could also be going by way of a tough time. I do know {that a} 12th debut anniversary isn’t that huge of an occasion, however I needed to specific my gratitude.”

Watch many extra of her performances under:

“Autumn Morning” (with Yoo Hee Yeol)

“Friday” (that includes Jukjae)

“Marshmellow”

“Unfortunate”

“The Which means of You” (that includes Yoo Hee Yeol, authentic by Sanulrim)

“Coronary heart”

“Knees” (that includes Yoo Hee Yeol)

“By the Night time”

“Above the Time”

“You and I”

“Good Day”

Watch “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)