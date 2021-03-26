Watch: IU Stars In Contrasting Comeback MVs For “LILAC” And “Coin”

Up to date March 26 KST:

One other music video has been launched for IU’s comeback!

On March 26 at 6 p.m. KST, a music video was launched for “Coin” from IU’s album “LILAC.”

With a cool band sound observe by Poptime and melody line written by IU, the track is of a brand new idea that IU is attempting for the primary time and likewise consists of her rapping.

Try the music video under:

Unique Article:

IU has returned along with her fifth full album “LILAC” and a music video for one of many double title tracks of the identical title!

In the language of flowers, the lilac means “past love” and “recollections of youth.” In line with the that means of the flower, “LILAC” is an album that conveys IU’s gratitude to those that have watched over her through the entirety of her twenties.

The album is comprised of 10 songs together with the pre-release observe “Celeb” and double title tracks “Coin” and “LILAC.” “LILAC” was composed by IU and has lyrics written by Lim Su Ho, Dr. JO, Woong Kim, and N!ko. It tells the story of a pair who has been in a relationship for 10 years and fortunately breaks up as spring approaches. The track incorporates the disco sound of the ’70s and ’80s by way of its rhythmical bass line and funky rhythms.

Try the music video for “LILAC” under!