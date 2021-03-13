Watch: IU Takes 10th Win For “Superstar” On “Music Core”; Performances By iKON, ATEEZ, WayV, And More

On the March 13 episode of “Music Core,” IU‘s “Superstar,” SHINee‘s “Don’t Name Me,” and ATEEZ’s “Fireworks (I’m The One)” have been candidates for first place. IU took dwelling the win with 6,935 votes, making this her tenth win for “Superstar.”
This week’s performers embody iKON, Courageous Ladies, ONF, ATEEZ, WayV, BDC, CRAVITY, GHOST9, Punch, Younger Ji, VERIVERY, MCND, WEi, TRI.BE, W.O.W, and AboutU.
Try this week’s performances beneath!
AboutU – “Time to Shine”
Punch – “My All the things”
W.O.W – “Miss U”
TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”
Younger Ji – “I’ll Deal with You”
GHOST9 – “Seoul”
BDC – “MOON RIDER”
MCND – “Not Over”
WEi – “All or Nothing” and “Diffuser”
VERIVERY – “Get Away”
CRAVITY – “Dangerous Habits”
WayV – “Kick Again” (Korean Ver.)
ATEEZ – “Fireworks (I’m The One)”
Courageous Ladies – “Rollin’”
ONF – “Lovely Lovely”
ikON – “Why Why Why”
