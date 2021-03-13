General News

Watch: IU Takes 10th Win For “Superstar” On “Music Core”; Performances By iKON, ATEEZ, WayV, And More

March 13, 2021
1 Min Read

On the March 13 episode of “Music Core,” IU‘s “Superstar,” SHINee‘s “Don’t Name Me,” and ATEEZ’s “Fireworks (I’m The One)” have been candidates for first place. IU took dwelling the win with 6,935 votes, making this her tenth win for “Superstar.”

This week’s performers embody iKON, Courageous Ladies, ONF, ATEEZ, WayV, BDC, CRAVITY, GHOST9, Punch, Younger Ji, VERIVERY, MCND, WEi, TRI.BE, W.O.W, and AboutU.

Try this week’s performances beneath!

AboutU – “Time to Shine”

Punch – “My All the things”

W.O.W – “Miss U”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFCLghaUzPo

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

Younger Ji – “I’ll Deal with You”

GHOST9 – “Seoul”

BDC – “MOON RIDER”

MCND – “Not Over”

WEi – “All or Nothing” and “Diffuser”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

CRAVITY – “Dangerous Habits”

WayV – “Kick Again” (Korean Ver.)

ATEEZ – “Fireworks (I’m The One)”

Courageous Ladies – “Rollin’”

ONF – “Lovely Lovely”

ikON – “Why Why Why”

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.