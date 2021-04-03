General News

Watch: IU Takes 11th Win For “Celeb” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By WJSN, PENTAGON, Kim Sejeong, And More

April 3, 2021
The April 2 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured Courageous Ladies’ “Rollin’” and IU’s “Celeb” as candidates for first place. IU took her 11th win for “Celeb” with 8,140 factors over 5,687 factors for “Rollin.’”

This week’s performers embrace GHOST9, HARRIANNE, NTX, T1419, Weeekly, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Kim Sejeong (that includes VERIVERY’s Hoyoung), DKB, DRIPPIN, MIRAE, Sinchon Tiger, Ciipher, WJSN, Jin Hae Sung, Oh Yoo Jin, PURPLE KISS, PENTAGON, and Hwang In Solar.

Winner Announcement:

Watch this week’s performances under:

Sinchon Tiger – “Received’t Be Lengthy”

NTX – “Kiss the World”

Hwang In Solar – “Beotigogae”

Ciipher – “I Like You”

PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”

HARRIANNE – “The Breach of Vanity”

T1419 – “EXIT”

GHOST9 – “Seoul”

Jin Hae Sung and Oh Yoo Jin – “Love Half Tears Half”

DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”

DKB – “All In”

Weeekly – “After Faculty”

PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “FEEL LIKE”

Kim Sejeong – “Warning” (that includes VERIVERY’s Hoyoung)

WJSN – “UNNATURAL” and “Final Dance”

