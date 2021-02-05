Watch: IU Takes 1st Win For “Superstar” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By HyunA, Golden Little one, Kim Woo Seok, And More

The February 5 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured Golden Little one’s “Burn It” and IU’s “Superstar” as candidates for first place. IU took her first win for “Superstar” with 4,558 factors over 4,007 factors for “Burn It.”

This week’s performers embrace BOYHOOD, BXK, CIX, CRAVITY, T1419, YOUHA, Golden Little one, Kim Woo Seok, Dreamcatcher, Lili, Tune Ga In, U-KISS’ Soohyun and Hoon, ONEUS, Jung Dong Ha, Cherry Bullet, Pink Fantasy, HyunA, and Hong Eun Ki.

Winner Announcement:

Watch this week’s performances under:

BOYHOOD – “Luxurious Huge Home”

YOUHA – “Abittipsy”

BXK – “FLY HIGH”

Pink Fantasy – “Lemon Sweet”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

Lili – “Reset”

CRAVITY – “My Flip”

Hong Eun Ki – “ON&ON”

ONEUS – “No diggity”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

Jung Dong Ha – “I Nonetheless Love You”

CIX – “Younger” and “Cinema”

Tune Ga In – “I Like Trot”

U-KISS’ Soohyun and Hoon – “I Want”

Dreamcatcher – “Odd Eye”

Kim Woo Seok – “What are you as much as tonight” and “Sugar”

Golden Little one – “Burn It”

HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”