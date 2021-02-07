Watch: IU Takes 2nd Win For “Movie star” On “Music Core”; Performances By HyunA, iKON’s Bobby, CIX, And More

On the February 6 episode of “Music Core,” IU‘s “Movie star,” (G)I-DLE‘s “HWAA,” and KyungSeo’s “Shiny Star” had been candidates for first place. IU took dwelling the win with 10,204 votes, making this her second win for “Movie star.”

This week’s performers embody HyunA, Tune Ga In, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, CIX, U-KISS’ Soohyun and Hoon, Se So Neon, Dreamcatcher, iKON’s Bobby, Golden Youngster, Kim Yeon Ja, ONEUS, Cherry Bullet, CRAVITY, TREASURE, T1419, Pink Fantasy, and BXK.

Try this week’s performances beneath!

Pink Fantasy – “Lemon Sweet”

BXK – “Fly Excessive”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

TREASURE – “My Treasure”

CRAVITY – “My Flip”

ONEUS – “No Diggity”

CIX – “Cinema”

Tune Ga In – “I Like Trot”

Dreamcatcher – “Odd Eye”

Se So Neon – “Jayu”

Kim Woo Seok – “What are you as much as tonight” and “Sugar”

Golden Youngster – “Burn It”

Kim Yeon Ja – “Bling Bling”

Soohyun and Hoon – “I Want”

Bobby – “U MAD”

HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”