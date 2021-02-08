Watch: IU Takes 3rd Win For “Movie star” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By Golden Little one, HyunA, Kim Woo Seok, And More

Congratulations to IU for successful first place with “Movie star” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA,” and third place went to HyunA’s “I’m Not Cool.”

Watch the winner announcement beneath!

This week’s performers are Golden Little one, Kim Yeon Ja, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, Na Sang Do, Dreamcatcher, iKON’s Bobby, Tune Ga In, CIX, ONEUS, Youha, Jung Dong Ha, Cherry Bullet, CRAVITY, TREASURE, T1419, and HyunA.

Try this week’s performances beneath!

Golden Little one – “Burn It”

HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok – “Sugar”

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok – “What Are You Up To Tonight”

Dreamcatcher – “Odd Eye”

iKON’s Bobby – “U MAD”

ONEUS – “No diggity”

TREASURE – “INTRO + MY TREASURE”

CIX – “Cinema”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

CRAVITY – “My Flip”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

Kim Yeon Ja – “Bling Bling”

Tune Ga In – “I Like Trot”

Jung Dong Ha – “I Nonetheless Love You”

Na Sang Do – “Lived”

Youha – “Abittipsy”