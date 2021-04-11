General News

Watch: IU Takes 4th Win For "LILAC" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By Wendy, ASTRO, Kang Seung Yoon, And More

April 11, 2021
Congratulations to IU for profitable first place with “LILAC” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was EXO‘s Baekhyun‘s “Bambi,” and third place went to Courageous Ladies’ “Rollin’.”

Watch the winner announcement under!

This week’s performers have been WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, Kim Sejeong, Kim Jae Hwan, DKB, LUNARSOLAR, Baek Ji Woong, BAE173, STAYC, ASTRO, OnlyOneOf, WJSN, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Crimson Velvet’s Wendy, Weeekly, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, T1419, and PENTAGON.

Try this week’s performances!

Wendy – “When This Rain Stops”

Wendy – “Like Water”

ASTRO – “ONE”

Kang Seung Yoon – “IYAH”

WJSN – “Unnatural”

Kim Sejeong – “Warning”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “5K”

Weeekly – “After College”

PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “FEEL LIKE”

Kim Jae Hwan – “I Wouldn’t Look For You”

BAE173 – “Beloved You”

OnlyOneOf – “libidO”

DKB – “ALL IN”

STAYC – “ASAP”

LUNARSOLAR – “DADADA”

T1419 – “EXIT”

Baek Ji Woong – “Only for Right now, Solely You”

