Watch: IU Takes 8th Win And Triple Crown For “Celeb” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By SHINee, Sunmi, Kang Daniel, And More

February 28, 2021
1 Min Read

Congratulations to IU for successful first place and triple crown with “Celeb” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA,” and third place went to Chungha’s “Bicycle.”

Watch the winner announcement beneath!

This week’s performers have been Kang Daniel, Golden Baby, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, SHINee, Sunmi, CIX, ONF, Wonho, WEi, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub, Chungha, KINGDOM, TRI.BE, T1419, and PIXY.

Try the performances beneath!

SHINee – “Coronary heart Assault”

SHINee – “Don’t Name Me”

Kang Daniel – “PARANOIA”

Sunmi – “TAIL”

Chungha – “Bicycle”

ONF – “Lovely Lovely”

Kim Woo Seok – “Sugar”

Golden Baby – “Breathe”

Wonho – “Lose”

CIX – “Cinema”

J.DON (N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub) – “Clicker”

KINGDOM – “Excalibur”

WEi – “All or Nothing” (Prod. Jang Dae Hyeon)

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

PIXY – “Wings”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

