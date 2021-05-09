Watch: IU Takes 8th Win For “LILAC” On “Music Core”; Performances By Highlight, ITZY, ONF, And More

On the May 8 episode of “Music Core,” IU‘s “LILAC,” ONF’s “Ugly Dance,” and ITZY’s “Mafia In the morning” were candidates for first place. IU took home the win with 6,949 votes, making this her eighth win for “LILAC.”

This week’s performers include Highlight, Jung Dong Won, ONF, ITZY, AB6IX, NORAZO, Soran, STAYC, P1Harmony, BAE173, Mckdaddy and YELO, and NTX.

Check out this week’s performances below!

Mckdaddy and YELO – “Bad Thing”

NTX – “Choco Ice Cream”

P1Harmony – “Scared”

BAE173 – “Loved You”

STAYC – “SO WHAT”

Hongja – “Glass of Tears”

Soran – “Be With Me”

NORAZO – “Superman”

NORAZO – “Vegetable”

Jung Dong Won – “My Favorite”

AB6IX – “CLOSE”

ITZY – “Mafia In the morning”

ONF – “Ugly Dance”

Highlight – “Disconnected”

Highlight – “Sorry”

Highlight – “NOT THE END”