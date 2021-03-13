Watch: IU Takes 9th Win For “Celeb” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Brave Women, ATEEZ, WayV, And More

The March 12 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS’s “Dynamite” and IU’s “Celeb” as candidates for first place. IU took their ninth win for “Celeb” with 4,456 factors over 3,750 factors for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embrace ATEEZ, BDC, CRAVITY, GHOST9, MCND, PIXY, VERIVERY, G-reyish, Brave Women, Music I Han, Oh Yoo Jin, ONF, WayV, WEi, Lim Ji Soo, TRI.BE, Punch, and Han Gang.

