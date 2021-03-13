General News

Watch: IU Takes 9th Win For “Celeb” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Brave Women, ATEEZ, WayV, And More

March 13, 2021
The March 12 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS’s “Dynamite” and IU’s “Celeb” as candidates for first place. IU took their ninth win for “Celeb” with 4,456 factors over 3,750 factors for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embrace ATEEZ, BDC, CRAVITY, GHOST9, MCND, PIXY, VERIVERY, G-reyish, Brave Women, Music I Han, Oh Yoo Jin, ONF, WayV, WEi, Lim Ji Soo, TRI.BE, Punch, and Han Gang.

Winner Announcement:

Watch this week’s performances beneath:

PIXY – “WINGS”

Han Gang – “Seize A Drink”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

Lim Ji Soo – “UP&DOWN”

GHOST9 – “SEOUL”

G-reyish – “Breath;(Blood Evening)”

Music I Han – “I can be your shining star”

WEi – “All Or Nothing”

Brave Women – “Rollin’”

Oh Yoo Jin – “Come See Me”

CRAVITY – “Dangerous Habits”

MCND – “Not over”

Punch – “My every little thing”

BDC – “MOON RIDER”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

ATEEZ – “Fireworks”

WayV – “Kick Again” (Korean Ver.)

ONF – “Lovely Lovely”

