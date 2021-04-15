Watch: IU Takes A Bow In Captivating MV For “Epilogue”

IU has shocked followers with a mesmerizing new music video!
On April 15 at midnight KST, IU launched a music video for “Epilogue,” the fittingly titled closing monitor of her newest album “LILAC.”
In distinction to her double title tracks “LILAC” and “Coin,” “Epilogue” is a quieter, extra mellow B-side that highlights IU’s sentimental aspect as a singer.
Try IU’s new music video for “Epilogue” beneath!
