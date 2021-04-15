General News

Watch: IU Takes A Bow In Captivating MV For “Epilogue”

April 15, 2021
1 Min Read

IU has shocked followers with a mesmerizing new music video!

On April 15 at midnight KST, IU launched a music video for “Epilogue,” the fittingly titled closing monitor of her newest album “LILAC.”

In distinction to her double title tracks “LILAC” and “Coin,” “Epilogue” is a quieter, extra mellow B-side that highlights IU’s sentimental aspect as a singer.

Try IU’s new music video for “Epilogue” beneath!

Watch IU in her newest drama “Lodge Del Luna” with subtitles right here:

Watch Now

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.