Watch: IU Talks About Collaboration With BTS’ Suga, Earning Points With Her Brother When Post Malone Followed Her On Instagram, And More

IU reacted to posts about her on-line, talked about her newest collaboration, and extra!

On Could 12, 1theK launched the most recent episode of its “Look Me Up” collection, the place movie star friends seek for posts about themselves on social media. IU first started by trying up her web page on Namu Wiki, a Korean wiki website, and she or he was amazed by the element of the web page and laughed over her followers’ complimentary language as they described her historical past.

On one website, she discovered a put up about how IU had adopted Post Malone again on Instagram. She mentioned, “After I used to be advised that Post Malone adopted me on Instagram, I forgot about it. My brother is finding out in the USA now. I requested him, ‘Who’s one of the best in America as of late?’ and he mentioned it’s Post Malone.”

“I mentioned to him, ‘I heard that Post Malone adopted me,’ and he out of the blue actually went wild,” she shared and laughed. “I wished to indicate off a bit too. I pressed ‘Observe’ in entrance of my brother.” She laughed as she learn feedback from individuals who had written, “Post Malone is a profitable fan.”

She went over to DC Inside, the place she checked out what was occurring on her fan gallery with lower than an hour to go earlier than the discharge of her new track “eight.” The monitor options and was produced by BTS’ Suga, and it got here out on Could 6.

She laughed over among the posts and likewise was impressed by followers who had been exhibiting they’d donated after she donated on Kids’s Day.

When she moved over to The Qoo, she discovered a put up by a BTS fan who’d shared a clip from Suga and RM’s V Dwell broadcast the place they talked about Suga’s collaboration with IU.

IU listened as Suga within the clip mentioned, “The manufacturing course of was very easy so there wasn’t a whole lot of back-and-forth” and RM mentioned, “I feel folks will be capable to take heed to it for a very long time.”

IU responded, “He gave me such an enormous praise.” She added, “As Suga mentioned right here, the manufacturing course of went actually shortly. We didn’t spend a very long time pondering exhausting about it. Suga despatched me a monitor, I wrote a melody and despatched it to him. It actually labored like that, in a single go. Then we recorded it immediately. I used to be so grateful.”

She additionally regarded by means of her discography on Melon whereas testing the feedback, and she or he shared tales about her many releases!

Watch the video with English subtitles under: