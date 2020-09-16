Watch: IZ*ONE Drops Teaser For New Season Of Their Reality Show “IZ*ONE Chu”

General News

September 16, 2020
“IZ*ONE Chu” is getting a new season!

On September 15, Mnet introduced that “IZ*ONE Chu – ON:TACT” would start broadcasting on September 23 at eight p.m. KST. “IZ*ONE Chu – ON:TACT” is the fourth season of IZ*ONE’s actuality present. Earlier seasons embrace “IZ*ONE Chu,” “IZ*ONE Chu – Manito,” and “IZ*ONE Chu – Fantasy Campus.”

This new season of “IZ*ONE Chu” is ready within the present age when “on:tact” (a pun on the phrase “contact” which means on-line contact) is the pattern as a consequence of social distancing pointers amidst the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The members of IZ*ONE will turn out to be on-line creators and check out widespread “influencer” tendencies on YouTube and different social media platforms.

Within the first teaser, IZ*ONE and shock visitor Jo Se Ho maintain a mukbang (consuming broadcast) about the perfect sorts of supply meals.

Take a look at the teaser under!

IZ*ONE just lately held an internet solo live performance, “Oneiric Theater,” on September 13.

