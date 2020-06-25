Watch: IZ*ONE Grabs 2nd Win For “Secret Story Of The Swan” On “Present Champion”; Performances By WJSN, N.Flying, Weki Meki, And More

IZ*ONE received a second trophy for “Secret Story of the Swan”!
The 5 nominees for first place on the June 24 episode of “Present Champion” had been IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan,” Stray Youngsters’ “God’s Menu,” TWICE’s “MORE & MORE,” Baek A Yeon’s “Searching for Love,” and IU’s “eight” (Prod. by & Feat. BTS’ Suga). IZ*ONE took the win!
Perfomers on this episode additionally included WJSN, N.Flying, Weki Meki, CRAVITY, WayV, NATURE, Ha Hyun Sang, ONEWE, VOISPER, D1CE, Purple Rain, E’LAST, and AWEEK.
Congratulations to IZ*ONE!
