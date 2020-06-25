General News

Watch: IZ*ONE Grabs 2nd Win For “Secret Story Of The Swan” On “Present Champion”; Performances By WJSN, N.Flying, Weki Meki, And More

June 25, 2020
IZ*ONE received a second trophy for “Secret Story of the Swan”!

The 5 nominees for first place on the June 24 episode of “Present Champion” had been IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan,” Stray Youngsters’ “God’s Menu,” TWICE’s “MORE & MORE,” Baek A Yeon’s “Searching for Love,” and IU’s “eight” (Prod. by & Feat. BTS’ Suga). IZ*ONE took the win!

Watch their performances and win under:

Perfomers on this episode additionally included WJSN, N.Flying, Weki Meki, CRAVITY, WayV, NATURE, Ha Hyun Sang, ONEWE, VOISPER, D1CE, Purple Rain, E’LAST, and AWEEK.

Take a look at their performances right here!

E’LAST – “Swear”

Purple Rain – “Waking Up”

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

NATURE – “Ladies”

VOISPER – “The Day”

CRAVITY – “Cloud 9”

AWEEK – “One 4 Three”

N.Flying – “Flower Fantasy”

N.Flying – “Oh Actually.”

WayV – “Flip Again Time”

Ha Hyun Sang – “Nostalgia”

D1CE – “Draw You”

Weki Meki – “OOPSY”

WJSN – “Butterfly”

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

