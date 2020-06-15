Watch: IZ*ONE Is Elegant Yet Powerful In Performance Video For Comeback With “Secret Story Of The Swan”

IZ*ONE is again with their third mini album “Oneiric Diary”!

The album’s title observe “Secret Story of the Swan” is an digital dance observe about changing into who you’ve dreamed of changing into deep in your coronary heart. IZ*ONE portrays themselves because the protagonists of a fairytale.​

Whereas the music video for “Secret Story of the Swan” was initially scheduled to be launched similtaneously the album, the discharge was postponed to June 16 at midday KST. As an alternative, a efficiency video of “Welcome” and “Secret Story of the Swan” was revealed. Watch it under!

Additionally get a sneak preview of IZ*ONE’s performances of their new album’s B-sides right here!

The full comeback present airs on June 15 at eight p.m. KST by way of Mnet’s official YouTube channels.