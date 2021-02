Starship Leisure and Pepsi’s newest collaboration has been launched!

IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi, Miyawaki Sakura, Kim Min Ju, Jo Yu Ri, and Jang Gained Younger have teamed up with Soyou for “ZERO:ATTITUDE” that includes pH-1, which was launched on February 15 at 6 p.m. KST.

Produced by GALACTIKA *, “ZERO:ATTITUDE” has an EDM rhythm with hip hop and funk sounds.

Take a look at the music video beneath: