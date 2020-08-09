Watch: IZ*ONE Puts Their Own Spin On IU And Im Seulong’s “Nagging” On “Immortal Songs”

The August eight episode of KBS’s “Immortal Songs” featured the songs of well-known lyricist Kim Eana. The performers included Tei, Ha Sung Woon and Im Han Byul, 2F (4Men members Shin Yong Jae and Kim Gained Joo), IZ*ONE, Im Jung Hee, and Jo Jung Min.

In the course of the present, IZ*ONE was requested about setting a brand new document for first-week album gross sales and responded, “It’s all due to the followers.” For his or her efficiency on “Immortal Songs,” the lady group lined IU and Im Seulong’s duet “Nagging.”

Jang Gained Younger stated, “Kim Eana takes the sentiments that all of us really feel and expresses them in stunning however trustworthy lyrics.” She added, “That is our third time on ‘Immortal Songs.’ We’ve at all times competed in opposition to wonderful senior artists and by no means received a win, however this time we’d like to get one for the primary time.”

After their efficiency, Kim Eana stated, “I can see in IZ*ONE now what I noticed in IU again then. She was in highschool and no matter she did was cute. I wished to give her a narrative that was applicable for that age. I received No. 1 for the primary time with ‘Nagging.’”

The ultimate winner on this episode was Im Jung Hee.

