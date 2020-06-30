Watch: IZ*ONE Scores 7th Win For “Secret Story Of The Swan” On “The Present”; Performances By N.Flying, DIA, Weki Meki, And More

IZ*ONE took house their seventh trophy for “Secret Story of the Swan”!

On the June 30 episode of “The Present,” the songs within the operating for first place had been IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan,” N.Flying’s “Oh Actually.”, and Golden Little one’s “ONE (Lucid Dream).” IZ*ONE got here in first with a complete rating of seven,657 to Golden Little one’s 4,730 and N.Flying’s 1,870.

Watch their efficiency and win under!

Performers on this week’s episode included 3YE, A.C.E, AWEEK, CRAVITY, D1CE, E’LAST, N.Flying, W24, Golden Little one, Nada, NATURE, DIA, VOISPER, Shin In Solar, and Weki Meki.

W24 – “Joahaeyo”

AWEEK – “One 4 Three”

NADA – “My Physique”

3YE – “YESSIR”

E’LAST – “Swear”

Shin In Solar – “Contemporary”

D1CE – “Draw You”

VOISPER – “The Day”

CRAVITY – “Cloud 9”

A.C.E – “Stand by You”

NATURE – “Ladies”

Golden Little one – “OMG”

Golden Little one – “ONE (Lucid Dream)”

DIA – “Hug U”

Weki Meki – “OOPSY”

N.Flying – “Oh Actually.”

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!