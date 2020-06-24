Watch: IZ*ONE Shows Off Elegance And Power In Dance Practice Video For “Secret Story Of The Swan”

IZ*ONE has revealed a dance observe video for “Secret Story of the Swan“!

On June 23, IZ*ONE uploaded the clip to their official YouTube channel. Matching in purple and white, the members showcase their highly effective but elegant strikes and excellent formations for “Secret Story of the Swan,” the title monitor on IZ*ONE’s third mini album “Oneiric Diary.”

Take a look at the dance observe video under!

Lately, IZ*ONE took house a trophy for his or her win with “Secret Story of the Swan” on “The Present.”