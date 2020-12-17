General News

Watch: IZ*ONE Shows Off Impressive Synchronization In Dance Practice Video For “Panorama”

December 17, 2020
IZ*ONE has shared a dance follow video for “Panorama“!

On December 16, IZ*ONE uploaded a video of themselves performing the choreography to “Panorama,” the title monitor of their fourth mini album “One-reeler / Act IV.”

The video offers followers a greater have a look at the fluid actions of the choreography, in addition to the proper synchronization with which the members pull off their intricate formations.

Try IZ*ONE’s dance follow video under!

